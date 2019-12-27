Pm Minnis Serves Up Christmas Lunch For Abaco Team

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis thanked officers of the Royal Bahamas Police and Defence Forces serving in Abaco for their hard work, courage and sacrifice during a lunch held at the island's RBDF base on Christmas Day.

Dr Minnis, his wife Patricia Minnis, and Minister of Foreign Affairs and North Abaco MP Darren Henfield served 100 officers their Christmas Day meal after the nation's leader carried out an inspection of officers at the base.

"Like so many others serving across out archipelago, these men and women represent the highest levels of professionalism and patriotism," Dr Minnis said.

Following the lunch, Dr Minnis and Mrs Minnis spent time meeting and chatting with officers.

The base, located just outside of Marsh Harbour, houses 40 Royal Bahamas Defence Force and 40 Royal Bahamas Police Force officers. The Christmas lunch also included officers stationed in other areas of the island.

The prime minister, his wife and Mr Henfield also visited the temporary housing domes being erected at the Spring City subdivision. Each dome houses four to five people.