Power Cuts Reportedly Disturb Baha Mar Restaurants

GUESTS dining at Baha Mar restaurants Friday were reportedly disturbed by power cuts.

According to complaints, eateries and bars throughout the resort were left without power at around 1:30 pm without any explanation.

At the time, the casino was the only area with running power.

The Tribune spoke to Baha Mar Senior Vice President Robert "Sandy" Sands, who told this newspaper the resort was conducting internal testing in a few of its restaurants.

Mr Sands also confirmed that the issue had nothing to do with Bahamas Power and Light.