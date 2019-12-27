Power Cuts Reportedly Disturb Baha Mar Restaurants

GUESTS dining at Baha Mar restaurants Friday were reportedly disturbed by power cuts.
According to complaints, eateries and bars throughout the resort were left without power at around 1:30 pm without any explanation.
At the time, the casino was the only area with running power.
The Tribune spoke to Baha Mar Senior Vice President Robert "Sandy" Sands, who told this newspaper the resort was conducting internal testing in a few of its restaurants.
Mr Sands also confirmed that the issue had nothing to do with Bahamas Power and Light.
Comments
bahamianson 7 hours, 22 minutes ago
Is this a trick question? Why is this a.surprise? Welcome to the third world. The phones are.down every week, the internet is terrible, the electricity is crap, the bus system is crap, all government offices give terrible service, there are taxes upon taxes , crime is ridiculous,all policemen are out of shape, and the list goes on. Nothing to see.here folks.
TalRussell 6 hours, 24 minutes ago
Yeah, no. If we comrades could turn back time. If only we could find a way we once proud Loyalists takes back that word that have hurt we beloved Queen, and she'd be all forgiven of we for ever having spoken Independence word. If only we could find a way take back that word that has 46 years hurt we so much beloved Queen, and He Majesty say, all is forgiven my loyal English Subjects colony Bahamaland. You can't make up, you just, can't that only thing left is beg allover globe all we $7 Billion debt holders to forgive and forget all we colony's debts. Looks around your crumbling surroundings - then asks yourselves, where in the hell did we colony's - just that $7 Billion of debt - disappear to?**
TheMadHatter 6 hours, 5 minutes ago
Bahamas needs to ask to become the 51st state of the union. Or we can just keep living like cavemen. USA keeps asking Puerto Rico (now bankrupt by the way ... like us) to become a state and they refuse every time. Let's ask to take their place. They must be the dumbest people on the planet.
proudloudandfnm 4 hours, 41 minutes ago
Hell no...
TheMadHatter 3 hours, 26 minutes ago
Let's hear it for caveman #1. I'll go pickup your badge from the printers and bring it on over to ya.
