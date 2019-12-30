48 Hours To Go Until Plastics Ban

By LEANDRA ROLLE

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

WITH about 48 hours until the government’s single use plastics ban comes into effect, major companies in New Providence are still in the process of making final preparations for the fast approaching January 1 deadline.

Among these is Baha Mar whose Senior Vice President Robert “Sandy” Sands told The Tribune the mega resort was working to achieve what is required under the new ban.

He noted that although the resort is ready for the upcoming deadline there were still some final preparations to be made for the ban.

Ed Field, the vice-president of public affairs for Atlantis, said: “We are prepared with respect to the government’s initiative as it relates to eliminating single use plastics. As an environmentally conscious resort, we have eliminated the use of plastic straws, Styrofoam cups and containers and have changed heavy plastic take-out food containers and utensils to containers made from sugar cane and bamboo. We are also in the very advanced stages of replacing single use bottles and replacing them with either plant based bottles or stainless steel reusable bottles. In the meantime, we have added refillable water stations around property, to help control bottle usage.”

Environment and Housing Minister Romauld Ferreira last year introduced the prohibition, which will eliminate items such as plastic straws, styrofoam food containers, plastic utensils and single-use plastic shopping bags.

“We’re prepared as much as we can be based on what is available in the marketplace, but we’re still making preparations,” he said. “We’ve introduced a number of initiatives from earlier in the year and certainly I think we’re working towards achieving most of the objectives.”

He continued: “Of course, there are a number of items that still have to be ruled out over the ensuing period because of our imported items, so as long as they have been exhausted at new different stocks, different packings will be in place...”

“It’s going to take some time to be completely addressed, but we’re satisfied that as far as we’re able to purchase the available alternatives that are available, we are compliant.”

By implementing the ban, The Bahamas will join more than 40 countries around the world, including parts of the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark and Kenya that have already enforced or are in the process of formulating bans on selected plastic and Styrofoam products.

Having embarked on the plastic ban journey for well over a year, Mr Sands said they are hopeful the transition will be a smooth one.

“We’re hopeful that (the transition) will be as smooth as possible. A number of the elements like straws and take out containers... and water bottles will require a slightly longer transitioning period, but as soon as the marketplace introduces those things...I think we are well on our way to satisfying a lot of the conditions.”

Speaking to The Tribune yesterday, Ash Henderson, marketing director for Restaurant Services - Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Burger King and Dunkin Donuts franchise operator, expressed similar sentiments.

“We’ve recently transitioned to paper cups at Dunkin’, for example, and will be using paper straws and eco-friendly containers and utensils in our other restaurant brands, KFC for example, by the time that the plastic ban takes effect,” he said.

“(But) we’ve been fortunate that we generally don’t use a lot of plastic or Styrofoam in our businesses, and we’ve also received great support from our franchise partners.”

Mr Henderson also noted that they are working hard to ensure that customers are not greatly impacted as a result of the ban.

“These eco-friendly products are inherently more expensive, but we’re working hard to minimise any disruptions to our customers. We work with some great supply chain partners, so have had adequate time to prepare for the ban.”

Once the ban comes into effect, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday businesses will not be able to import any plastic straws, styrofoam food containers, plastic utensils and single-use plastic shopping bags into the country.

However, stores will be allowed to charge customers per bag a fee between 25 cents and $1. The cost of the bags must appear on a customer’s receipt as a “check out bag fee”.

Companies will also be allowed to keep the fees collected for the sale of these bags, but a record must be kept of the number of bags supplied during the reporting year, along with the gross and net proceeds of the sale.

Failure to keep these records could result in fines up to $2,000 and failure to supply a copy of the record to the Ministry of the Environment carries a fine up to $1,000.