Bahamians Named In New Year Honours

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

NEARLY two dozen Bahamians are among 1,097 people chosen for Queen Elizabeth’s 2020 New Years Honours – with former Cabinet minister Tommy Turnquest named as an awardee.

Topping the new list is Godfrey Kelly who was selected for Knight Commander of the Order of Saint Michael and Saint George (CMG). The award is given to people who have made notable contributions to the business and sports communities.

Three men including Mr Turnquest, who is former National Security Minister, have been chosen for Commander of the Most Excellent Order of The British Empire (CBE). Others include Peter Goulandris for services to business and Rev Dr Carrington Samuel Pinder for services to religion and the community.

Mr Turnquest’s contributions to politics and the public service in the country are what earned him this award.

Speaking to The Tribune yesterday, the former Free National Movement leader said he was “surprised” several months ago when he was asked if he would accept the CBE.

“I am honoured actually,” he said. “The years that I’ve been involved and served it was because I felt I had something to offer, not that I was looking for any award or reward. So to be recognised is always a great achievement.

“When my wife, children, family members (and) friends found out about it they all felt proud for me. A lot of them made the sacrifice over the years and so I am pleased in that regard that its been recognised.”

He further explained the process: “Well they ask you months in advance. I was surprised when I was first asked but they ask you, if offered, would you accept. The Queen doesn’t give you something if you’re not going to accept it, so if someone recommends your name to Buckingham Palace you have to say whether you would accept it or not before they do so.

“It wasn’t a surprise yesterday, but it was nice to be recognised.”

Peter Desmond Cole, having contributed services to business, was given the award of Order of the British Empire (OBE).

For the Member of the British Empire (MBE) honour, seven Bahamian women and men received the distinction – including Senate President Dr Mildred Hall-Watson.

She was given the honour for services in medicine and civic involvement.

Assistant Commissioners of Police Samuel Butler and Ismela Davis-Delancy were also recognised for the Queen’s Police Medal, while eight others – including FNM Chairman Carl Culmer received the British Empire Medal for service in politics.

This as multiple international news agencies have reported the United Kingdom government has come under fire for reportedly posting on a state website the home and work addresses of more than 1,000 celebrities, government employees and politicians.

The situation is being considered accidental and constitutes a major security breach particularly because senior police and ministry of defence staff were among those whose potentially sensitive addresses were made public.

Many of the more than a dozen ministry employees and senior counter-terrorism officers who received honours had their home addresses revealed, along with countless others who may believe the disclosure has put them in a vulnerable position.

Prominent public figures including musician Elton John, the cricketer Ben Stokes, Chief Executive of England’s National Health Service Simon Stevens and Britain’s former director of public prosecutions Alison Saunders were among those whose home addresses were published.