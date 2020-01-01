'All Plans Are On' For New Year's Parade

• This story has been changed to reflect that the New Year’s Day Parade starts at 2am on Wednesday, January 1st – not Thursday, as it originally stated incorrectly.

“ALL plans are on” for the New Year's Day Parade to start at 2am Wednesday, Junkanoo Corporation New Providence Chairman Dion Miller assured The Tribune, adding that there was no threat of showers for the event.

Mr Miller said Tuesday the Junkanoo groups were “preparing to take Bay Street” as the Junkanoo Corporation New Providence (CNP) was given a positive weather prognosis from the Bahamas Department of Meteorology.

“There would be some showers earlier throughout the day, but as we get closer to the evening certainly during parade time it will not be an issue.”

Chief Climatological officer at the Department of Meteorology Michael Stubbs explained: “We expect the weather most of the precipitation to subside late evening after sunset, however, we may have a passing – a small light … shower roughly thereafter before 10. Around 10-ish pm and then after that the weather looks like it’s going to cooperate."

There was a planned weather meeting with groups at 2pm Tuesday for more updates.

This year’s Boxing Day parade was postponed due to the weather and there were showers that lasted for nearly 10 minutes.

Groups can expect a good turn out as 65 percent of the New Year’s Day Junkanoo Parade tickets have been sold, which Mr Miller noted is an improvement for the JCNP compared to previous year’s sales.

It was reported last week that 40 percent of tickets were sold and the JCNP was hoping to boost ticket sales by doing a draw. Purchased tickets are automatically entered to win Nissan Note car and two flat screen TVs.

Mr Miller said the draw contributed to the increase in sales and that the corporation was still aiming for a sold-out event.

“I think generally there’s some excitement too about the parade. Boxing Day was a hotly contested parade so Bahamians are kinda eager to see what these groups will come out and do tonight.”

The ticket offices will still be open up until 2 am on New Year’s Day.