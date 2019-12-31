Men In Custody After Two Women Shot

By EARWEL BOWLEG

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

TWO men are in police custody in connection with shooting two women.

According to police the men are ages 24 and 25 years and are from Romer Street, Fox Hill.

It is reported that the incident happened shortly after 11 pm on Monday while the women were standing outside of a home on Gilbert Street, Kennedy Subdivision. A man, who is known to them, approached them and shot both of them before escaping.

The injured women were taken to the hospital where they are listed in serious condition.

Investigations are continuing.