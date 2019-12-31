‘Please Forgive Me For Killing Your Son’

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A 25-year-old man yesterday apologised to the family of a man he shot to death three years ago, asserting that he wishes he was the one who was killed because he has been tormented by his actions ever since.

Christopher McQueen, in reading a handwritten apology addressed to Martin Nixon’s loved ones in court, said he has been haunted “day and night” ever since he made the “terrible” decision to gun the other man down in August 2016.

McQueen, according to the evidence, murdered Nixon because the deceased threatened him and accused him of seeing his girlfriend while at a lounge on Baillou Hill Road south.

McQueen was said to have walked away from an initial verbal altercation with Nixon, but allowed his “ego and anger” to cause him to return and confront the man, ultimately leading to his death.

Thus, McQueen said he is “very sorry and remorseful” for Nixon’s death, insisting that while he and the other man had their “differences”, he was still wrong for “taking matters into my own hands” and snuffing out the 27-year-old’s life.

Further acknowledging that his actions left a “scar” in the hearts and minds of Nixon’s family that “cannot be removed”, McQueen pleaded for the family, as well as God, to “have mercy” on him “for the wrong I’ve done”.

However, he said he would understand if Nixon’s family members do not want to forgive him.

During the last hearing, McQueen had expressed his desire to apologize to Nixon’s family, stemming from his previous intimations to a probation officer that he wished he could apologize because he “did not intend” to kill Nixon.

Yesterday, after Mr Bain testified in court about McQueen’s good character, the young man was finally given the opportunity to apologize to the family. Only Nixon’s father was present in court as the apology was read.

“Dear mother and father of Martin, with (all) respect due, I would like to tell all the family that I am very sorry and remorseful for your loss,” McQueen said. “And I, Christopher McQueen, with deepest apologies, know I am wrong for what I have done to the Nixon family; I made a scar that cannot be removed.

“I wish it was me instead of Martin. Even though we had our differences, I am still wrong for taking maters into my own hands and took away the life of Martin. It haunts me day and night for all of the terrible things I’ve done.

“I, Christopher McQueen ask for your mercy, and dear Lord to have mercy upon me for the wrong I’ve done. And if the family of Martin could find it in their hearts to forgive me—and that’s okay if you cannot. I understand. But I am very sorry about what happened to Martin.”

McQueen’s statements came during what was supposed to be his sentencing hearing. The Crown is seeking 18 to 35 years for the crime - manslaughter by provocation - while his attorney, Bjorn Ferguson, is seeking a sentence on the lower end of the spectrum.

According to the facts, McQueen was hanging out at S & Y Sporting Lounge on Blue Hill Road south on the date in question. He left the lounge and walked towards a nearby store to purchase a cigar.

While walking towards the store, he saw Nixon and his girlfriend in the road arguing. As McQueen approached the pair, Nixon accused his girlfriend of “seeing other people” and turned to look in McQueen’s direction. When McQueen asked Nixon who he was referring to, Nixon said he meant him and stated, “You know we get all the guns.”

McQueen said he felt threatened, and consequently returned to the lounge. While there, he told his friend, Kyle Newbold, his former co-accused, about what had happened.

McQueen said Newbold suggested that they go back to where Nixon and his girlfriend were, and said he agreed with the plan.

McQueen said as they were walking towards the area where Nixon was, the deceased walked towards them with his hand under his shirt. Newbold subsequently pulled out a gun from his trousers. McQueen then took the gun from Newbold and shot Nixon once in the leg; however, three bullets came out of the gun.

McQueen and Newbold subsequently left the scene and returned to the lounge, where McQueen said he called for an ambulance. He did not remain in the area however, and was arrested several days later.

Nixon, meanwhile, was rushed to hospital but died of his injuries early the next morning.

Yesterday, the probation officer said McQueen was reared in a nuclear family until the age of six, when his parents separated. As a result, his relationship with his father, after whom he is named, was fractured until his teenage years.

McQueen matriculated through both the public and private school systems until the 10th grade, when he became a teen father and dropped out of school. However, he pursued higher education a few years later at the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI), and earned a certificate in auto mechanics.

McQueen then sought employment and worked at various places until approximately a few months before his incarceration for the offence.

According to the probation officer, the people she interviewed spoke favourably of McQueen’s character. He was described as a quiet, mannerly, supportive and attentive father. Dwight Bain, a former employer, described the young man as a great employee and someone who stayed to himself, the probation officer said.

She also said the people she interviewed expressed shock at McQueen’s criminal actions. According to the probation officer, McQueen’s mother even stated that “his actions is not the person that she knows.”

Yesterday, in responses to questions by Mr Ferguson, the probation officer said while she wouldn’t agree that McQueen pursuing higher education after dropping out of high school is uncommon, she could agree that he is an industrious young man. She also agreed that McQueen is productive and can be rehabilitated. She further agreed to suggestions that it is not common for a man his age to have a clean record based on her experiences.

According to Justice Grant-Thompson, McQueen didn’t plead guilty at the first opportunity, but did so at the point when the jury was empaneled.

The matter is adjourned to January 13th.

McQueen is represented by attorney Bjorn Ferguson.