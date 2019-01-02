Mystic Marlins Win Title

The Doris Johnson Mystic Marlins made an early statement on the local high school basketball scene with an offseason tournament win. Doris Johnson captured the tournament title in the 15th Providence Basketball Club Holiday Classic hosted at the DW Davis Gymnasium on Sunday night. They defeated the defending champions CI Gibson Rattlers in the tournament finale. Mystic Marlins forward Malachi McCoy (above left in jump ball) was named the tournament MVP. Above right: Joshua Burrows in action.

Photos by Terrel W Carey Sr/Tribune Staff