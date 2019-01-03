If You Resist The Devil, He Will Flee From You

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Hey you, yeah you who all about terrorising the country. Killing, robbing innocent people and raping young women. Yeah you it’s you I’m talking to. Going around giving our country a bad name. People being warned not to come to the Bahamas. Nice tourists places like the fish fry getting caught up in your stupidness.

You’re dealing drugs, carry guns, and knives, killing and seen your friends killed. And you’re barely out of your teens

He was only seven and you shot him while he sat at the table doing his homework. Now you are in McDonalds in KFC ordering a Big Mac, a five dollar fill-up feeling no pain. What have you done, what have you done? His mom will never hear him call out to her again at nights. His brothers and sisters will never be able to tease him again. What have you done, My God, what have you done?

They were engaged to be married, they had kids and you shot and murdered them. You shot and killed your best friend, your best friend, man. WOW! On orders from your leader over some drug deal gone bad. A leader that is too cowardly to do the dirty work himself. What have you done? You used to eat out of his Ma pot. Now he is dead and you killed him. He was your buddy. Question for you while you out there committing all of these crimes where is your boss, your leader, the Don? What is he doing.? Well in case you forgot let me remind you. He is locked down with a bunch a gals drinking champagne and eating steak and things. Well pal time is running out on you and as the year closes out Minister Dames and commissioner Ferguson are ‘determined to eradicate the streets of people that think and act like you do.

“The headline read murder count for 2018 lowest in years”. Well it’s going to drop far lower in 2019.

Your Time is up, buddy, they’re coming for you. But it don’t have to be that way there is still time for you to make a change. Get involved in a church or some positive civic congregations before it’s too late. The good book says Draw near to God, and he will draw near to you. Submit yourselves, then, to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you. You’re young, you’re smart, you have a wonderful life ahead of you, don’t throw it away. Do a quick hundred and eighty degree before it’s too late. You’re breaking your mom’s heart you’re killing her, putting her into an early grave.

God loves you, he loves you so much that he sent his Son to die in your place. You’re being offered another chance. Don’t blow it.

TP

Nassau,

December 30, 2018.