New Year's Junkanoo - Time To Switch Date?

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

AS New Year’s Day Junkanoo attendance this year hovered at 57 percent, Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence president Silbert Ferguson told The Tribune officials are mulling over a decision to either change the date of the parade or offer it as a pay-per-view option on cable television. In past years, ticket sales have capped at around 60 percent, Mr Ferguson said, again sparking conversation about holding the parade on Majority Rule Day instead of so soon after Boxing Day.

However, he said it was unlikely parade participants would take this route, noting the January 10 holiday held a significant meaning. He further expressed doubt that a date change would fix the notoriously low attendance at the parade.

But if viewers can opt to pay to view the parade on TV on New Year’s morning, it could solve the attendance issue and amass possibly thousands of dollars, something that has never before been done, Mr Ferguson said.

“It’s a conversation that has been brought up two years ago and is now being discussed again,” Mr Ferguson said yesterday, “and accordingly the groups will make a decision. No one other than the Junkanoo groups will make this decision. Until the groups can decide, things will remain the same.”

He added: “But honestly, junkanooers ain’t gonna change the date. It was just a conversation.

“No one is talking about pay-per-view. That is the most important conversation that needs to be had. Around the world everyone celebrates New Year’s using this and that but ours is Junkanoo.

“We are maintaining 57 to 60 percent sales so the junkanooers are all talking about pay-per-view. When on New Year’s you have the other 40 percent at home who can pay the $8 or $9 dollars to watch it, that’s several thousand dollars we can make, more than we have ever done before.”

Ticket sales for the New Year’s Day parade struggled this season.

Three days ahead of the event, Mr Ferguson told The Tribune sales were sluggish and standing at around 30 percent, adding he had hoped the sales would climb.

The day before the parade, rumours circulated that tickets had been sold out, however he confirmed this was not the case and that only seats in the Scotia Bank area were sold out. It is unclear how this affected the overall ticket sales.

As a result the JCNP opted to sell tickets until 2am on the morning of the New Year’s Day Parade.