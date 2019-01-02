New Year's Junkanoo - Time To Switch Date?

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Deputy Chief Reporter
krussell@tribunemedia.net
AS New Year’s Day Junkanoo attendance this year hovered at 57 percent, Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence president Silbert Ferguson told The Tribune officials are mulling over a decision to either change the date of the parade or offer it as a pay-per-view option on cable television. In past years, ticket sales have capped at around 60 percent, Mr Ferguson said, again sparking conversation about holding the parade on Majority Rule Day instead of so soon after Boxing Day.
However, he said it was unlikely parade participants would take this route, noting the January 10 holiday held a significant meaning. He further expressed doubt that a date change would fix the notoriously low attendance at the parade.
But if viewers can opt to pay to view the parade on TV on New Year’s morning, it could solve the attendance issue and amass possibly thousands of dollars, something that has never before been done, Mr Ferguson said.
“It’s a conversation that has been brought up two years ago and is now being discussed again,” Mr Ferguson said yesterday, “and accordingly the groups will make a decision. No one other than the Junkanoo groups will make this decision. Until the groups can decide, things will remain the same.”
He added: “But honestly, junkanooers ain’t gonna change the date. It was just a conversation.
“No one is talking about pay-per-view. That is the most important conversation that needs to be had. Around the world everyone celebrates New Year’s using this and that but ours is Junkanoo.
“We are maintaining 57 to 60 percent sales so the junkanooers are all talking about pay-per-view. When on New Year’s you have the other 40 percent at home who can pay the $8 or $9 dollars to watch it, that’s several thousand dollars we can make, more than we have ever done before.”
Ticket sales for the New Year’s Day parade struggled this season.
Three days ahead of the event, Mr Ferguson told The Tribune sales were sluggish and standing at around 30 percent, adding he had hoped the sales would climb.
The day before the parade, rumours circulated that tickets had been sold out, however he confirmed this was not the case and that only seats in the Scotia Bank area were sold out. It is unclear how this affected the overall ticket sales.
As a result the JCNP opted to sell tickets until 2am on the morning of the New Year’s Day Parade.
Comments
joeblow 12 hours, 26 minutes ago
Attendance might improve if we Bahamianize junkanoo again!!!!!
SP 11 hours, 38 minutes ago
It's the economy stupid! These well-fed, fat, morons still don't understand that unemployed/underemployed households cannot afford to throw away $50.00 on Junkanoo regardless when it is held, especially with their lights still off.
Dawes 11 hours, 14 minutes ago
I believe tickets are the same for New years Day as well as Boxing day, which is stupid if the case. Boxing day is the main one and therefore NY day should be less. In addition Junkanoo is now not solely these two days, as we have Junknoo Fest, Junkanoo at other events etc that we can see it pretty much any month we want. Which takes some of the magic away.
dajohhnycanoe 10 hours, 6 minutes ago
Stop the long gaps and run the parade properly. Who wants to stand in the middle of the night watching an empty road. The when group comes they are others not in the group all over the road blocking your view. Only people on the road should be the groups. Maybe new management team at the commission would improve sales and the parade its self.
TalRussell 8 hours, 19 minutes ago
Yes, or no - ma comrades, it's been long visible that holding two Junkanoo Parades back to back within days each other makes little economic sense. There are lasting untold number social benefits to Junkanoo which are less visible but are just as important as its economics. Isn't it fair to say that Junkanoo is about as national pride Bahamalander as it gets and it's fostering of community pride, its a wonderful teacher new things and it's brungin individuals from all social standings and economic positions together throughout most year, Junkanoo strengthens our entire Bahamaland and not all things should be thought of as ways turn Junkanoo into some PeoplesPublic cash-grab. Yes, no - not everything has be run like reach for gold fast food franchise... which sadly seem be only locally operated restaurants attracting spendthrift tourists in any numbers to their outlets.
DDK 6 hours, 54 minutes ago
Tourism should be a sizeable part of the equation as lots of visitors, including repeat visitors, fly in specifically for Junkanoo, especially New Year's, I believe.
SP 4 hours, 34 minutes ago
@ DDK Agreed, "Tourism should be a sizeable part of the equation". However, to make Junkanoo sustainable and on the road to becoming profitable, Junkanoo has to evolve into a Carnival type modus operandi allowing crowd participation with locally produced Junkanoo costumes, concerts, road rages, beer fest, food fairs, etc' from Xmas through to new year.
rawbahamian 1 hour, 27 minutes ago
The principal reason that the foreign carnival parades are so successful is because that is their respective cultures therefore they put their all into the entire event but our culture is the culture of copying everyone else instead of focusing and developing our unique culture and style to world class levels so that foreigners abroad start planning their Christmas vacations here so that they can attend and enjoy our own Junkanoo festival and not another botched up copy of Trinidads carnival !!!
BONEFISH 1 hour, 1 minute ago
The JCNP should have reduced their ticket prices for the New Years parade.They should use several outlets to sell tickets also beside the one on Frederick Street.The parade has to be better managed.Personally I like to see Junkanoo at night.The costumes,pieces.the drums,cowbells and horns.That is a sight to behold.There is nothing like that in the world.A lot of people go to Junkanoo and watch it from Shirley Street.Some people can not afford the tickets or don't want to pay to watch Junkanoo.
sheeprunner12 52 minutes ago
Need to limit groups to A- 500/800 and B - 100/200 ......... Groups too big for congested downtown streets ....... Need a Junkanoo stadium like Rio Carnival
sheeprunner12 56 minutes ago
Need to put a parade on Majority Rule Day ....... right now, it serves NO purpose. Either senior or junior parade.
