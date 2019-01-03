Police Arrest Woman After She Shoots Gun From Moving Vehicle

By MORGAN ADDERLEY
Tribune Staff Reporter
madderley@tribunemedia.net
A WOMAN was taken into police custody on New Year’s Day in connection with a viral video taken of what is believed to be her shooting a gun from a moving vehicle.
Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) Superintendent Shanta Knowles confirmed the arrest yesterday.
In the 41-second long clip, the woman was seen firing a shot into the bushes from the passenger seat of a car.
Other people in the vehicle can be heard off-camera instructing her on her technique.
“Give me it, give me it, let me do it,” the woman can be heard saying as she reaches for the gun.
“Pull the head back,” a man says.
“Watch ya wrist, watch ya wrist,” another woman says. “Hold it tight, and watch ya wrist.”
Eventually the woman fires the gun.
Supt Knowles said yesterday: “Police have taken a 30-year-old female into custody, Tuesday, 1 January, 2019 in connection with the viral video of a female firing an illegal firearm from a vehicle. Investigations into this matter are ongoing.”
Police, however, did not confirm where the incident occurred.
Up to press time, the video had been shared over 1,000 times on Facebook, with many people expressing concern and outrage.
“No one knows how far a stray bullet travels before hitting an unknown target! This is how innocent people are killed,” one user commented.
Clamshell 2 hours, 17 minutes ago
Another social media genius.
truetruebahamian 1 hour, 53 minutes ago
How did our people get better schooling than me in my day and turn out so stupid? Guns are stupid American Idiot things to show off and do nothing but cause hurt, pain for their victims and profit for the manufacturers. If you want to do something, get a shovel and trowel and build something solid and meaningful, play an instrument, learn to read and enjoy the offerings of brighter minds so that you can brighten your own, converse and learn to solve problems verbally. If not, make a decision to leave firearms entirely out of your reach if you think that they are the only instruments available to solve problems. That would be one problem solved with your understanding, willingness and participation. That's all I have to say on that today!
geostorm 1 hour, 42 minutes ago
@truetruebahamian I approve your message!
TheMadHatter 34 minutes ago
We've got MUCH bigger fish to fry. Leave this poor woman alone.
Watch how this "investigation" finishes LONG BEFORE the BPL fires investigation is completed. So much easier to bother simple ordinary citizens like this lady.
