Promises Taking The Joy From Life

EDITOR, The Tribune.

The incomparable Dionne Warwick sang a song that went like this,

Promises, promises

I'm all through with promises, promises now

I don't know how I got the nerve to walk out

If I shout, remember I feel free

Now I can look at myself and be proud

I'm laughing out loud

Oh, promises, promises

This is where those promises, promises end

I don't pretend that what was wrong can be right

Every night I sleep now, no more lies

Things that I promised myself fell apart.

These lyrics are most appropriate for the people for the Bahamas, but Grand Bahama in particular.

Just as a reminder, Grand Bahama delivered all of its seats, 5 to the FNM in the last election. The people were duped into believing that things were going to get better. So they bet their whole hand on the Free National Movement and sweet Willie.

But since May 10, 2017, there were numerous occasions when the people were built up with a proposed project, only to have their feelings dashed.

It has become the norm that an announcement is made and nothing happens afterwards. Our Lucaya is a classic example. This is the people on a rollercoaster, pulling, yucking, rolling, rising and falling at warp speed. This dizzying experience has caused many to not only lose hope, but destroyed their equilibrium.

Grand Bahama, has the Deputy Prime Minister, yet nothing happens. This begs the question, does anyone really care? Who among the MPs are going to genuinely fight for the people? The naked truth is only one seems to be speaking on their behalf.

The stark reality now is, the FNM has taken the people for granted, they believe that Freeport is really FNM country as they said in the past. But the truth be told, the promises that have been made are simply not kept.

The only thing would pacify the people from this point going forward, will be a real opportunity for them to survive because they have had enough of the promises.

Oh, promises, their kind of promises, can just destroy a life

Oh, promises, those kind of promises, take all the joy from life

Unless commitment is made, there are only promises and hope, but no plans

Two years would elapse in May, how much longer should the people wait?

Oh Lord, how long?

IVOINE WHITNEY INGRAHAM

Nassau,

January 2, 2019.