Updated: Symonette Resigns From Cabinet

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Deputy Chief Reporter
TWO weeks after revelations that a company with ties to Brent Symonette’s family was awarded a contract to upgrade runways at Lynden Pindling International Airport, the St Anne’s MP resigned from his substantive Cabinet position.
It is not clear whether this situation factored into his resignation from the post of minister of financial services, trade and industry and immigration. It was not immediately known if he voluntarily left the post or was asked to resign by Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis. Mr Symonette will remain member of Parliament for the St Anne’s constituency.
As a result, Yamacraw MP Elsworth Johnson, the most recent state legal affairs minister, is set to take over this substantive Cabinet portfolio. The change comes into effect today. The Tribune understands, according to a well-placed source, there may be another shuffle in Cabinet later in the term.
Mr Symonette could not be reached yesterday for comment.
The government yesterday afternoon issued a brief statement, which confirmed the resignation. It noted: “It is notified for general information that Brent Symonette has tendered his resignation as minister of financial services, trade and industry and immigration, with effect from July 1, 2019.
“Elsworth Johnson will assume portfolio responsibility for the Ministry of Financial Services, Trade and Industry and Immigration with effect from July 1, 2019.”
This was followed by a statement from Dr Minnis who thanked Mr Symonette for his service over many years.
Dr Minnis noted: “While he will no longer serve in Cabinet, his constituents in St Anne’s will continue to have an MP who cares about them. I wish Mr Symonette all the best in his future endeavours.”
Dr Minnis said he was confident that Mr Johnson will serve the country well in his new capacity.
When faced with questions about Bahamas Hot Mix getting government contracts in 2009, Mr Symonette explained that his children’s trust may have a small investment in the company, but he did not. At the time, Mr Symonette, who was a Cabinet minister in the Ingraham administration, said he played absolutely no part in any of the competitive processes or negotiations of contracts related to BHM.
In response to the news, Progressive Liberal Party Leader Philip “Brave” Davis said this will do nothing to resolve the perceived conflicts of interests in the government, adding the resignation decision was long overdue.
“The PLP welcomes the resignation of Brent Symonette from the government,” Mr Davis said yesterday. “It is long overdue. He is emblematic of conflict of interest and self-dealing in the government. There are others who need to follow him.
“Unfortunately for him and Prime Minister Minnis, the conflicts will not be resolved by simply stepping away from the government, he will remain in the House and will continue to be an influence on the body politic. Further, there must be a complete and thorough investigation and report of all that Mr Symonette has accumulated since his latest foray into the government and whether he can account to the Bahamian people on the issue of self-dealing.”
He continued: “We call on the country not to be distracted by this resignation because the light now shines fully on the prime minister who led a government full of self-dealing and conflicts of interest.”
The situation has also dredged up memories of Mr Symonette’s 2001 resignation as chairman of the Airport Authority during the second Free National Movement administration.
Then-Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham asked Mr Symonette to resign from the post after it was revealed the latter had awarded BHM a contract to carry out paving operations at the Lynden Pindling International Airport without approval from the board of directors.
According to previous reports, Mr Symonette later explained that he had done so because the matter was urgent and not enough board members were on the island to form a quorum at the time.
When the board did meet again, it approved Mr Symonette’s decision, the Nassau Guardian previously reported.
Opposition allegations of conflicts of interest were renewed in June when BHM beat five other companies for the rehabilitation work to Runway 09/27 and Taxiway India at LPIA.
The Nassau Airport Development Company stated the capital project was valued at just under $20m.
According to NAD, the request for tenders (RFT) for asphalt paving services was initiated in April and was sent to four international and two Bahamian firms.
The contract’s award angered many as it marked the second time since the Minnis administration took office that an entity with ties to the MP was receiving a substantial contract.
The government is now renting Town Centre Mall at a cost of around $900,000 per year to house the General Post Office. The building is partly owned by Mr Symonette.
The government is renting 75,000 square feet of space in the mall at a cost of $12 per square foot, which worked out to be around $4.5m over the five-year life span of the lease.
Comments
ThisIsOurs 14 hours, 19 minutes ago
This tells us exactly where financial services is headed. Say who will be leading EU negotiations team? On the bright side he didn't put Emmanuel there...700, 7 millions..7, 7, 7 hundred millions. ...
mandela 9 hours, 51 minutes ago
Well, the man done get a great portion $$$$ of what he came back to get, so what you all expect, haaa, I knew it, it just happened a bit sooner and before he could get more.
tell_it_like_it_is 3 hours, 41 minutes ago
As I have always said, good riddins BS!
When I spoke about conflict of interest last time the Tribune removed my comment. Is he in cahoots with the Tribune too?
Lets see what y'all do today Tribune242... if y'all can't handle the truth, you are not in the right business!!!! smh
Giordano 9 hours, 20 minutes ago
Oh my God!. Something went wrong,and still lack of transparency continue camping in this current administration. An official explanation must be given by this PM in order to show decency ,appreciation,respect and adds some kind of value to the dignity of the people including the ones who voted FNM so to avoid speculation. I knew that the famous Dr. Hubert Minnis' Pledge of not exposing the wrongdoing by/ and among members of cabinet without complying his protocols,was going to collide with recipients of high integrity individuals like Mr.Brent Symonette,one of a few who came to serve the people rather than serving himself. He is not known by having sticky fingers or hungry for money from the public pulse because he came to the public services already with his own private fortune. This PM needs to give a clear,credible explanations about the reasons of Mr. Summer's resignation. The leader of the opposition should play his duties and claim such credible explanation without any complicity.
ThisIsOurs 5 hours, 48 minutes ago
You only have to wait about a year or two to see who donated to which campaign. Christie legalized gaming and allowed Nygard to set up some "stem" cell treatment facility.
So what's happened after Minnis was elected and before the transparency bill was enacted?
•Albany got approval to purchase South Ocean
•Holowesko was appointed to BEC board; Town planning; Theres a floating idea that they will be given all govt buildings under some share the wealth security scheme that wont share any wealth
•Brent got his dying town centre mall revived and renovated on the govt tab...And it is on the govt tab. He's in a good position such thst he can put up the money to renovate now and get paid later. Nonody renovates a commercial building if it doesn't pay off in the long run
•Kreuger almost got pristine land in Freeport...he's still waiting till the heat dies down
•CEB bill. Somebody gets to import cheap tech labour for their software company. They tried to cover by throwing in all kinds of weird industries but it was clear what the bill was about.
tell_it_like_it_is 3 hours, 35 minutes ago
Whoever is doing the TomFoolery.... wrong is wrong!!!
It doesn't matter if the PLP, FNM, or ABC is doing crap... it should be dealt with.
I'm sooooo tired of the hypocrisy on all sides!
ThisIsOurs 28 minutes ago
Agreed
DDK 1 hour, 41 minutes ago
.............and the man is just the wrong shade, there's no getting around that issue.
TalRussell 1 hour, 33 minutes ago
Even my inside source who witnessed this playing out cannot certainty dismiss early talk coup's head had be chopped off ....Minnis's days limited, yes, no...........Brent's not just lone cabinet minister who never bought into Minnis as party's sensible choice PM, yes, no.....
Well_mudda_take_sic 46 minutes ago
The Symonette family have a monopoly on hot mix asphalt in the Bahamas because of the ultra aggressive pricing they introduce whenever a potential competitor tries to establish a competing enterprise by taking market share away from them. This Symonette family monopoly will continue until the government decides that it's not in the country's interest to be held hostage to a provider of hot mix asphalt and related paving services controlled by a cabinet minister.
The $20 million NAD contract could have been used to seed the creation of a competitor with appropriate government support until the competitor reached the critical size necessary to compete on its own (head to head) with Bahamas Hot Mix.
Right now it's utterly disgraceful that the Minnis-led FNM government is aiding and abetting the existence of the Symonnette family monopoly notwithstanding the grave conflict of interest that exists by virtue of Brent Symonette being a cabinet minister. Of course Brent has no shame at all now that Minnis has anointed his deceased father (Pop Symonette) a national hero.
As if the Post Office conflict of interest was not enough of a slap in the face to right thinking Bahamian people by the Minnis-led FNM government. One can only begin to imagine the many conflicts of interest that Minnis must be supporting behind the scenes for the benefit of the political elite, their family members and their cronies a/k/a muck-a-mucks!
Free enterprise is not about a private sector monopoly controlled by a cabinet minister being rewarded with lucrative government contracts. That’s tantamount to using taxpayer dollars to reward a cabinet minister like Brent Symonette for his serious conflict of interest. The insinuation by some that the Symonette family is one of a very few Bahamian families capable of owning and operating a successful business (that enjoys a wealth of government contracts) is also alarming, and certainly is not true.
Minnis will not insist the $20 million NAD contract be taken away from Bahamas Hot Mix, even though there is good grounds for doing so. And that in and of itself is a problem involving Minnis's own character. As for Brent's resignation as a cabinet minister, good riddance!
licks2 26 minutes ago
Now let me tell all yall something. . .PLEASE LEARN TO READ THINGS THAT ARE PLACED IN YINNA MEDIA!! Apparently none of yall did any reading about these contracts organized and carried out by THE INTERNATIONAL LENDING AGENCY!! The papers TOLD YINNA THAT THE BIDDING PROCESS HAD NOT INVOLVEMENTS BY BAHAMIANS. . .NOT THE BIDDING PROCESS, NO REVIEW OF BIDS. . .NO VETTING OF BIDS. . .NO DETERMINING WHO GETS THE JOB.. . . NO FAMILY FRIENDS AND LOVERS TIED INTO THE CHOICE!!
Welcome to the real world. . .WAP!
CARRY ON AS USUAL WITH HOW YINNA CARRY ON WITH YINNA LOW BROW THINKING. . .I GIVE UP ON TRYING TO LEARN YALL SOME GOOD COMMON SENSE. . .CARRY ON WITH YINNA SIDE SHOW OF DELIBERATE NONSENSE!
