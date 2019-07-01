El Aalvador: Age Group Team Leaves On July 25

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

SHERRY Francis likes the make-up of the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association (NACAC) Age Group team that she’s taking to San Salvador, El Salvador.

The eight-member team, comprising of five from New Providence and three from Grand Bahama, is scheduled to leave on July 25 and will compete in the ninth biennial edition of the multiple events for competitors in the girls and boys 11-12 pentathlon and the girls and boys 13-14 heptathlon July 26-27 at the Jorge ‘Magico’ Gonzalez Stadium.

The pentathlons will compete in the 60m, 800m (girls), 1,000m (boys), long jump, high jump and ball throw. The heptathlons will contest the 80m, 60m hurdles (girls), 80m hurdles (boys), 1,000m (girls), 1,200m (boys), long jump, high jump, ball throw and shot put.

The championships, according to Francis, ensures that the athletes stay well-rounded as they perform in all of the disciplines, as opposed to specialising in any one or two particular events. “This is like a stepping stone for the other national teams,” said Francis during a BAAA press conference on Friday where there were former members of the previous NACAC Age Group teams present in Anthaya Charlton, Jaide Knowles, Daejha Moss and Megan Moss. “Most of the members who make this team, they normally move on to other national teams,” Francis said. “So it is an introduction to other things to come.”

Making up this year’s team are:

Girls 11-12 pentathlon - Phebe Thompson (Grand Bahama) and Rajae Saunders

Boys 11-12 pentathlon - Tristan King and Tyrone Conliffe

Girls 13-14 heptathlon - G’Shan Brown and Kendrea Munroe

Boys 13-14 heptathlon - Lynden Johnson (Grand Bahama) and Kamran Rolle

Luther Rolle and Mariska Stubbs will be travelling along with Francis as coaches, along with Jerrel Forbes out of Grand Bahama. Dr Rhonda Hanna will be the team’s doctor.

“This is a very strong team and we have won many relays because it’s a mixed relay, boys and girls, and so far, looking back at the times, I think we stand a good chance of winning gold again in the relays,” Francis said. “I’m looking forward to good things from this team.”

As a second time competitor on the team, Brown said she expectd to place first overall after she finished fifth (in the 11-12 division) in her last appearance in 2017 in Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago. “I expect to take the crown this time.”

Although she is moving up in age group, Brown said the team looks good and is poised to win. As for her expectations, she noted that she doesn’t look at the other competition, but rather her ability and she’s confident that she has what it takes to be the champion.

Munroe, on the other hand, said she intends to do her best and come first.

By the way, the Bahamas played host to the fourth edition of the championships in 2009. The initial championships was staged in 2003 in Caguas, Puerto Rico.