Minnis Heads To St Lucia For Caricom Conferencce

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis will travel to Gros Islet, Saint Lucia today for the 40th Regular Meeting of the Conference of the Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).
Dr Minnis will lead a delegation of senior government officials to the three-day meeting, including Minister of Foreign Affairs Darren Henfield; Minister of Tourism Dionisio D’Aguilar and high commissioner of the Bahamas to CARICOM, Reuben Rahming.
Dr Minnis will also be accompanied by his wife, Patricia Minnis.
Discussion items on the meeting’s agenda include security, the situation in Venezuela, blacklisting and the CARICOM single market and economy.
Caribbean leaders are also scheduled to discuss matters related to regional tourism and finance.
Dr Minnis will meet with Erna Solberg, prime minister of Norway, to discuss matters of mutual interest to both countries.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance K Peter Turnquest will act as prime minister Dr Minnis’ absence.
Dr Minnis returns to the country on Saturday July 6.
birdiestrachan 2 hours, 5 minutes ago
The PM seems not to know or care that the Bahamas is in a crisis. 15 people shot. Admission and selective surgeries canceled. The power outage in Bimini which affects tourism yet the PM travels and has a good time.
The Haitian woman in Abaco said they put the FNM in power. PM the hounds of hell are bitting at your ankle.
birdiestrachan 1 hour, 52 minutes ago
The lost of 23 jobs at Pharmachem Grand Bahama that is FNM Country. But you did say on one of your visits to a family Island at Christmas. Freeport has Christmas all the time because you are always there. ..
Your visit to Grand Bahama should bring great comfort to the people there
