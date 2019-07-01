Minnis Heads To St Lucia For Caricom Conferencce

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis will travel to Gros Islet, Saint Lucia today for the 40th Regular Meeting of the Conference of the Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

Dr Minnis will lead a delegation of senior government officials to the three-day meeting, including Minister of Foreign Affairs Darren Henfield; Minister of Tourism Dionisio D’Aguilar and high commissioner of the Bahamas to CARICOM, Reuben Rahming.

Dr Minnis will also be accompanied by his wife, Patricia Minnis.

Discussion items on the meeting’s agenda include security, the situation in Venezuela, blacklisting and the CARICOM single market and economy.

Caribbean leaders are also scheduled to discuss matters related to regional tourism and finance.

Dr Minnis will meet with Erna Solberg, prime minister of Norway, to discuss matters of mutual interest to both countries.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance K Peter Turnquest will act as prime minister Dr Minnis’ absence.

Dr Minnis returns to the country on Saturday July 6.