Drug Trial Delayed As Accused Recovers From Shooting

A WOMAN’S trial over allegations she tried to smuggle drugs to an inmate has been adjourned by another three months after revelations she is still incapacitated from being shot earlier this year.

Wendy Smith was one of four people shot on March 10 during a domestic dispute at a home off Cowpen Road. A man had an altercation with his girlfriend that resulted him shooting her and the three other people who were in the house.

Smith was shot eight times and was listed in critical condition.

The Windsor Place resident was due to stand trial yesterday over allegations officers discovered an ounce of marijuana concealed in a plate of food during a routine check at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services on September 6, 2018 just six months prior to the shooting incident.

When the matter was called, however, a sick certificate was presented to Acting Deputy Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain that indicated Smith was still in no physical position to attend.

The matter was subsequently adjourned to October 23. Smith’s co-accused, 43-year-old Chavon Johnson, remains on bail until that time.

On September 13, 2018 Smith and Johnson, of Hutchinson Street, Bain Town, were charged before the acting deputy chief magistrate on charges of conspiracy to possess dangerous drugs with intent to supply and possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

According to police reports, shortly after 11am on the date in question, officers conducted a routine search of two plates of food presented by Smith to the facility’s Property Intake Section. The search resulted in the discovery of one ounce of marijuana, concealed at the bottom of one of the plates. The drugs carried an estimated street value of $100.

Both Smith and Johnson entered not guilty pleas to the charges at the time.