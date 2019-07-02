Man Shot Dead On Ragged Island Street

By FARRAH JOHNSON

A MAN is dead after being shot shortly before 3pm Tuesday on the corner of Ragged Island Street and Andros Avenue.

Police said a five-year-old child was hit by the shooter’s vehicle as it fled the crime scene. The child was taken to hospital.

The adult victim, believed to be between the ages of 25 and 30, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Superintendent Shanta Knowles, the young man was standing on the corner when a grey vehicle pulled up and the passenger/s in that vehicle opened fire in his direction.

Although the victim was able to run a short distance, police said he was “hit about the body” and collapsed, eventually dying of his injuries.

Supt Knowles confirmed the victim is known to police.

While police did not release the identity of the victim on the scene, The Tribune understands that he was recently released from prison.

Speaking about the child who was injured by the fleeing vehicle, Supt Knowles said: “The child was taken from the scene to a medical facility and we will update you as to the child’s condition once we have that.”

When asked if police considered the incident to be gang related, she added: “We are working this case in isolation. At this time, we cannot say that it is connected to any of the recent matters, but we will continue to investigate.”

Supt Knowles said she also stood by the statements made by the commissioner of police in a press conference on Sunday, when he suggested the public has no need to fear moving about New Providence despite the spate of gun violence.

“We don’t want the public to feel afraid or held hostage in their homes because of incidents that are occurring,” Supt Knowles said.

“We have manpower on the streets, our operations have not ceased...so we’re confident to know that our teams of officers are on the streets and are working.”

Yesterday’s incident came after 14 people were shot at a party in Montel Heights around midnight Sunday. There were no fatalities in that incident.

Also two men were shot dead in the front yard of a house on Prince Charles Drive on Friday. The victims have been identified as Ian Porter, 48, of Stat Estate and Raymond Adderley, 46, of Blue Hill Heights. Porter had been previously wanted by police for murder. On Thursday, a man was shot dead around 11pm while on Solider Road.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 328-8477, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, or the nearest police station.