Shark Feeding Blamed For Attacks

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
AN American man survived a shark bite in Abaco last week just days before an American woman was killed, raising further concerns about possible chum dumping in Bahamian waters.
Jonathan Hernandez, the victim, told NBC reporters he blames shark-feeding for his attack.
“They’re associating humans with getting food, and it’s making it very dangerous to be in the water, whether you’re spearing or you just happen to be snorkeling near where they’re feeding them,” he said.
Mr Hernandez said he is a professional boat captain, fisherman and an experienced diver who was spearfishing with friends off Abaco when he was attacked.
“I got hit so hard from behind I thought the boat had run me over,” he said. “I immediately looked to the left side and the shark was right in my face.”
He was bitten on his left calf but successfully swam to safety.
“I was able to get away, kicking away,’’ he said. “I looked in the water, and I could see in the water that my calf was hanging and gushing blood into the water.
“It all happened so fast it was kind of a blur of whitewater and fins and thrashing.”
Mr Hernandez’s friends quickly made a tourniquet for his calf out of weight belts used for diving.
“The fact that the tourniquet went on between 60 and 90 seconds of the actual attack was probably the single biggest factor and why I’m sitting here talking to you today,’’ he said. He told NBC it will be six weeks before he can begin physical therapy on his “shredded” left calf.
Meanwhile, the family of Jordan Lindsey, the 21-year-old killed after a shark attack last week, has raised $71,354 on GoFundMe to take care of expenses resulting from her death. She was attacked by sharks while snorkeling off the coast of Rose Island. Her right arm was ripped off and the sharks bit her other arm and both legs, among other areas.
Dr Erich Ritter, a shark expert, told the Associated Press the behaviour of sharks in her death incident was abnormal. He said it may have been triggered by nearby chum dumping and added that the snorkeling company should have monitored the area better. It remains unclear which snorkeling company Lindsey was involved with. However, The Tribune understands the government has received reports about chum dumping in the area of the incident, a matter that will be examined as part of the overall investigation into Lindsey’s death.
The Bahamas has traditionally averaged several shark attacks per year. Lindsey’s death was the first confirmed shark-related death since 2008.
Comments
bahamianson 5 hours, 44 minutes ago
Are you telling me that people " Chum" the water. I guess its like the numbers racket. People actually bought numbers for years before anyone did anything about it. I guess we bahamians didn't know about it.
B_I_D___ 4 hours, 50 minutes ago
These are two COMPLETELY different scenarios that are being merged together to just sensationalize the shark issues. The tourist who died at Rose Island may very well have been a spin off victim to some extent of sharks being fed and attracted into certain areas. The Abaco attack was someone actively spearfishing. Anyone who has ever spearfished knows the inherent risks of the sharks, and barracuda's for that matter, and conducts themselves appropriately while in and under the water spearing your catch. Let's not jump the Abaco attack into the mix with the Rose Island attack.
truetruebahamian 3 hours, 34 minutes ago
Is this one of these captains on a cruise permit who exceeds the scope of those permits?
MassExodus 2 hours, 28 minutes ago
I guess this has nothing to do with the fact that he just speared a hog fish. It must be because people are feeding sharks.
This is such a ridiculous thing to suggest.
In the incident off of Rose Island it was right off Sandytoes, and although no one is talking about it, they dump food scraps off of the back dock, in the same are the lady was bitten. Sandytoes should disclose where there food scraps are disposed of, so that pleasure boaters are at least aware.
In this incident the person was spearing and had just speared a hog fish, that flap erratically.
If you are in the water without a stimulus, sharks won't bother you. If you go in the water in the are of fishing or food disposal you are putting yourself at risk.
licks2 2 hours, 23 minutes ago
This can very well be the product of an explosion of shark populations after a total ban on killing them in Bahamian waters!! Sharks can now roam the whole country at will with no culling. . .especially with our present practice of chumming for tourists!! Then there is the age old problem of spear fishing and sharks taking fish from divers or going into a frenzy and attacking the diver. . .their natural behavior when blood is in the water!!
Sharks are on the top of the food chain in our waters. . .they are now encroaching into out living/playing space. . .it was first theirs, now we occupy most of it. . .both were never in the same space without the shark getting eliminated and their numbers kept down!! Sighting a shark was rear. For example, after diving one year I saw one shark in the water and one swimming along the shore in Atwood Harbor on Chester Bay Ackilns!! Now they are being sighted all about in our harbors. . .one 16 foot Hammerhead was sighted in the cove at the rear of Arawak Cay!!
truetruebahamian 45 minutes ago
Stupid people shouild be culled!
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 20 minutes ago
I still say sharks eat whatever's there.
