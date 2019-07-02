Teenager Dies In Hit And Run

By Farrah Johnson

TRAFFIC police in New Providence are investigating a hit-and-run incident that left a boy dead Tuesday morning.

According to police, shortly after 9.30am, a boy was struck by what is believed to be a Ford F150 Truck, which was travelling south on Unison Road off Carmichael Road. Superintendent Marino Hynes, second officer-in-charge of the Traffic Division, said paramedics responded and pronounced the boy dead at the scene. While police believe the driver was aware that he had struck an individual, the vehicle involved in the incident did not remain at the scene.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle is said to be a black man in his late thirties or early forties. Police said they believed he stopped, got out of his vehicle, checked on the young victim and then got back in his truck and drove off.

Speaking to reporters at the scene of the accident, Superintendent Hynes stated: “We appeal to members of the public in this area to assist us with our investigation and I’m pleased to announce that we are following significant leads.”

He added that police are “appealing to members of the public in the general vicinity” to come forward with any information that can assist police with their investigation.

While police said it was “too early” to identify the victim or release the nature of his injuries, they confirmed that witnesses were assisting them in their investigation.

Superintendent Hynes also encouraged members of the public to drive with due diligence.

“If someone is struck whether accidentally or otherwise, please remain on the scene and assist the police with all of the details that we need to conclude our investigations,” he said.

He also asked drivers to avoid speeding or using their cell phones while on the road.

He added: “We’re saying to all of our citizenry that where there are darker streets, it is advisable to wear light coloured clothing, to walk with adults and to watch out for the vehicles because you cannot assume that a vehicle can see you.”