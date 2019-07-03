'We Want Teachers To Be Satisfied With Deal'

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

THE Ministry of Education is aiming to ensure teachers are satisfied with the outcome of negotiations over a new industrial agreement.

This is according to Education Minister Jeff Lloyd, who told The Tribune yesterday he was happy with the progress of discussions between his ministry and the Bahamas Union of Teachers.

Mr Lloyd did not indicate when the negotiations will be complete, noting BUT President Belinda Wilson was now on summer break.

Asked whether teachers were set to receive a salary increase as was outlined in the BUT’s proposal to the government over a year ago, the South Beach MP said: “We are looking at everything that is on the table.

“Naturally, we are going to make sure that our teachers are satisfied and you know finances are a critical feature of any discussion. So obviously we have to ensure that our teachers are satisfied and we are going to work towards making sure that that is the case.”

He added: “Negotiations are going very good. Our team and their team are working assiduously to effect what is in the best interest of our teachers, which you know is the most important resources that we have in the execution of our education mandate.”

In January, Mrs Wilson said her organisation would advocate for a 20 percent pay increase over three years, among other things.

Teachers, Mrs Wilson insisted, deserved this raise as they serve in a profession that requires a bachelor’s degree prior to permanent employment at entry level.

The union leader said a higher cost of living is another reason why teachers need a raise.

At the time, Mr Lloyd confirmed his ministry was working on a counter proposal to the union’s demands, but he said the demands had to be contextualised with the requests of other unions, adding that for too long issues like these have been one-sided.

He said the country needed to move to a point where accountability is also factored into union negotiations. Nonetheless, he said, the raise could only be considered as far as the country’s finances allow.

The pay raise for educators was featured in a proposed industrial agreement presented to Mr Lloyd on June 20, 2018.