Health Expert Cross Is Honoured To Be Chosen For Long Term Care Role

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMIAN Patrelle Major Cross has been selected from a pool of thousands of healthcare professionals across the United States as a future leader in long-term and post acute care.

Mrs Cross, an administrator at Southland Health & Rehabilitation in Peachtree City, will represent the state of Georgia among 40 other long-term care professionals nationwide in the 15th annual Future Leaders of Long Term Care in America programme.

It is a yearlong initiative hosted by the American Health Care Association/National Centre for Assisted Living.

This distinction will give Mrs Cross the opportunity to have direct access to lobbyists, senators and other US government officials with a view to influence issues that affect seniors, especially those utilising assisted living facilities in the US.

“I feel extremely honoured because I am among 41 people in the United States that was selected for this opportunity,” Mrs Cross told The Tribune of her achievement. “For one to represent Georgia, having been recommended by the state, is a complete honour. I’ve only worked in this profession for less than 10 years, eight years to be exact so this is an achievement.”

Mrs Cross, a wife and mother to two sons, said to reach this milestone it took “a lot of balance, support of a dedicated husband and family, along with amazing parents who travel from the Bahamas whenever there is a conference or event” that she has to attend.

Tony Marshall, president and CEO of the Georgia Health Care Association/Georgia Centre for Assisted Living said: “Patrelle’s dedication to quality care and her strong leadership skills make her an excellent candidate for the programme.”

Mrs Cross has served as an administrator since 2011.

In 2017, she graduated from the GHCA/GCAL Georgia Leader Certificate programme, a programme designed to enhance the skills of participants to lead their centres to excellence and positively impact the LTPAC profession.

She is active within her community, and currently serves as a sub-committee chair on the Fayette County Chamber Council.