Peruvian Man Dies From Injuries

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A 35-year-old male Peruvian man died in hospital this week following serious injuries he sustained in a hit and run traffic accident in Freeport on June 30, police reported yesterday.

According to police, the accident occurred last Sunday in the East Sunrise Highway area, involving a black Honda Civic which was travelling east on East Sunrise Highway and failed to stop and colliding with the pedestrian.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene and the injured man was taken to Rand Memorial Hospital, where he was seen by a doctor who listed his injuries as serious.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Terecita Pinder said the victim died shortly after 7am on Tuesday.

She added police have located the vehicle and the 26-year-old driver who is a resident of Grand Bahama and that investigations are continuing in the matter.