10 Haitian Migrants Intercepted At Sea

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

TEN Haitian migrants, including six minors, were intercepted at sea this week by the US Coast Guard and taken to Grand Bahama on Thursday.

Two men, two women, and six minors, five girls and one boy, ranging in age from 14 years to 17 years, were turned over to Bahamas Immigration officials in Freeport.

A Bahamian man, who is believed to be the operator and captain of the vessel, along with five other persons, were detained in custody by the US Coast Guard and taken to the US for further investigation and to face possible human trafficking charges.

Immigration officer Napthali Cooper reported that the USGC Cutter Bernard C Webber arrived in Freeport around 5.30pm with the migrants.

He said that the group were interdicted at sea on Wednesday, July 3, while travelling in a 30ft Cuddy Cabin vessel, approximately 10 miles east of Boynton Beach, Florida.

Mr Cooper said that on board at the time were 16 persons suspected of being engaged in an illegal migrant voyage. The vessel, which was operated by a Bahamian and five others, had departed Grand Bahama.

The Haitian detainees told Immigration officials that they left Grand Bahama Tuesday evening for the United States.

Mr Cooper said that the four adult Haitians are expected to be charged before the courts with illegal landing and illegal embarkation, while the minors will be flown to New Providence to await repatriation to Haiti.