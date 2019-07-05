Auditors Fail To Verify $280,000 School Payment

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

AUDITOR General Terrance Bastian has said the Bahamas Embassy in Washington DC did not receive any receipts over five years to verify that nearly $280,000 was paid to a school for tuition.

As a result, auditors could not verify whether the school received this money.

The report did not name the school, but provided a breakdown of vouchers issued from 2013 to 2017, one of which is described as “education for three children 2013 – 2014”.

The finding was contained in a report for the period July 1, 2016 to June 20, 2018, tabled in the House of Assembly this week.

“During review of the accounting records, we were presented with a schedule showing payments for education allowance totaling $279,661 for the period August 2013 to August 2018,” the reported noted.

“While the government pays for school fees, the embassy did not receive any receipts to verify payments to the school.”

The report recommended that all supporting documents be provided to verify payments.

It further noted that the official residence in Washington, DC was unoccupied at the time of the audit with renovations at a cost of $204,024 scheduled to begin.

“The Ministry of Works assessed the work needed to be done on the residence in November 2014. Quotes were obtained in November and December 2017 from three companies to renovate the residence.

“(A) Ministry of Foreign Affairs letter dated April 10, 2018 indicates the ministry was in receipt of relevant Cabinet conclusion approving the disbursement of funds amounting to $204,024.”

This embassy is also operating without a credit card, the report said, after the Bank of America refused to issue one.

“During our review of the corporate credit card statements, we were informed that the Bank of America has refused to issue the embassy a credit card due to discrepancies which are currently being addressed.

“We view this with great concern because the embassy cannot function efficiently in this technological advanced age without a card. The embassy has subsequently paid off the balance,” auditors said.