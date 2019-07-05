Governor General Calls For Bahamians To Reject Divisiveness

By FARRAH JOHNSON

BAHAMIANS must “reject” the things that stir up division if they want to “preserve” the country’s legacy of hospitality, said Governor General Cornelius A Smith.

Addressing the public on National Pride Day at a ceremony in Rawson Square on Friday, Mr Smith said Bahamians should strive to be on one accord and reject “divisiveness" that stems from “race, culture (and) creed".

“My fellow Bahamians, as we celebrate our 46 years as a sovereign nation, let us remember that though we are many islands, we are only one nation called The Bahamas,” he said.

“Our little country could be an example to the world that there can be unity in diversity...We must reject those things that tend to divide us and commit to a spirit of love… and an abiding respect for our fellowmen and our country.”

Mr Smith said Bahamians should “hold their heads high”, knowing with certainty that the country is world renowned, despite its relatively small size.

He insisted the nation’s 46th Independence anniversary is a major achievement that was only accomplished through “the grace of God".

“My fellow Bahamians, I encourage you to continue what was started decades ago by our early nation builders.”

“Let us commit to serving with a passion for excellence and giving unselfishly in all that we do, showing love, demonstrating unity and practising traditional Bahamian civility and respect for one another.”

Mr Smith also appealed to Bahamians to come together to “enjoy the spirit of national pride,” that the Independence celebrations commemorate.

He insisted that as the country celebrates another “historical milestone,” Bahamians should “proudly salute the flag” and “cherish their thriving democracy.”

“Let these celebrations continue to remind and inspire us to remain unified and strong, forging ahead to create a brighter tomorrow for all Bahamians,” he said.

“There are many challenges and difficulties which confront us as a nation, but in the words of our theme, together we will beat and overcome these challenges. Yes we can, and yes we will.”

Also speaking on the relevance of this year’s theme, Youth, Sports and Culture Minister Lanisha Rolle, said it is “essential” for the country to “maintain the mindset of togetherness.”

“If we can’t do it together, it can’t be done. And so looking forward now from 46 and beyond, we want to continue to unite and...recognise that we’re all in this together,” she said.

“And once we continue to maintain that mindset and composure, I think the country is going to continue to grow by leaps and bounds.”

Mark Humes, Fort Charlotte MP and chairman of the 46th Independence Secretariat, also told The Tribune that one aspect of this year’s Independence theme is to “highlight the fact that the country is drifting further apart in some ways".

“When you look at where we are as a society today, we’re in some ways a very polarised society,” he said.

“I think we are more polarised around our colours and our various communities moreso, over the idea of just being Bahamian.”

He insisted that Bahamians should be proud of their country and encouraged the public to use the Independence activities as a way to celebrate the nation’s history and heritage.

“...The only way to achieve great things as a country is to be united under this banner of Bahamian.”

On Wednesday, July 10, The Bahamas will celebrate its 46th Independence Anniversary. National Pride Day marked the official launch of this year’s celebrations.