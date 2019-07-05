Grand Bahama Man Charged With Armed Robbery

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A 23-year-old male resident of Grand Bahama was charged with last week's armed robbery of Coca Cola in Freeport.

Treyvane Dorsett, of Eight Mile Rock, appeared in Court Three before Magistrate Rengin Johnson on two counts of armed robbery.

It is alleged that on June 28, at Freeport, the accused, while armed with a firearm, robbed an employee of Coca Cola. It is also alleged that the accused robbed a customer of personal items.

Dorsett was not required to enter a plea to the charges. He was denied bail and remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections until October 22, 2019 when a preliminary inquiry is expected to be held into the matter.

Meanwhile, the prosecution has indicated that it intends to proceed by Voluntary Bill of Indictment.