Inauguration Ceremony Held For President At Anniversary Banquet

The Rotary Club of New Providence held its traditional changeover and inauguration ceremony for its new president, Kevin A Fernander, on Saturday, June 12.

The event was held as part of its 31st anniversary banquet-styled gala of cocktails and dinner at SuperClubs Breezes Resort and Spa. The change-over saw the passing of the presidential baton between RCNP’s outgoing president, Moreno Hamilton, and Mr Fernander.

The night was filled with glitz, glamour, and of course epic dance moves by an audience of Rotarians, family and friends.

Members of Rotary Club New Providence eagerly took part in the weekend of events to mark the changeover - which began on June 28 with the customary roast of the outgoing president, followed by a pub crawl to various westerly located bars namely The Poop Deck West (RCNP Club meeting homestead), Plantation and the Compass Point Beach Resort. The Connectors (members) and accompanying friends danced the night away to the legendary Ira Storr and live band.

At the changeover banquet, RCNP supporters paid homage to the outgoing president by honouring him with a president’s plaque. The historic first female past president (2017-2018) Inga Bostwick also received her due accoutrements.

Past president Valentino also showed his gratitude with a presentation of certificates to his entire club board and named Rotarian’s Jasmine Wright and James Anderson Rotarians of the Year for their dedicated service during his reign. The celebrations culminated with awards, photo sessions and signature dance moves in true RCNP grand styled fellowship!

RCNP then inaugurated and welcomed their new president (affectionately referred to as Caesar from his days of prudency as club treasurer) with an evening of live band music from mother daughter duo Bangia. The master of ceremony was PS Jack Thompson.

To close out the weekend, on Sunday, June 30, the members of RCNP attended the St Francis Xavier’s Catholic Cathedral where the Very Rev Glen Nixon gave his blessing to the new president. In true RCNP style, the new president made a donation to the summer school programme at the cathedral to initiate the club’s continued support to community all year long.

Mr Fernander has chosen a theme of “Rotary…connecting generations”. He also challenged his members to do just that, by fortifying partnerships and connections in serving communities in the full and true spirit of Rotarians to put “Service Above Self”.