Opposition On Grand Bahama To Independence Celebrations Date Change

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE change of date of the Independence Celebrations to July 8 on Grand Bahama is not going over well with some residents who feel it is breaking national tradition, and are calling for celebrations to be held as usual on July 9.

Kirk Russell, vice-president of the Bahamas Hotel Managerial Association and a member of the Coalition of Concerned Citizens, and several local pastors are strongly opposed to the date change, and say that many other residents of Grand Bahama are too.

They stressed that Independence is an important national event celebrated every year to commemorate an historic time in the country, and that Grand Bahamians should celebrate on the same date with the rest of the country.

According to a reliable source, The Tribune was informed that date change was a direct order from Cabinet. However, we have not been able to confirm that with the Cabinet office.

Minister of State for Grand Bahama Kwasi Thompson had recently announced the date change of this year's 46th Independence Celebrations, in Freeport, to July 8. He explained that the change would allow for the first time the Governor-General and the Prime Minister, along with some Cabinet ministers, to travel to Freeport for the Independence celebrations at Independence Park, in Freeport.

However, Mr Russell believes there are certain events and situations in the country that one cannot change.

"The weight of Independence of your country carries a greater weight than anything else, and there should be no modification or adjustment to Independence," he stressed.

"We are here to join other Bahamians to express concern regarding the change of the Independence celebration date. We know that Independence is on July 10, and the celebration is held on July 9 and goes into the 10th as it has always been from 1973 when the Union Jack was lowered at 11.59pm, and our national flag was raised at 12 midnight. Up to 2018, that has always been the tradition," Mr Russell said.

Mr Russell noted that many Grand Bahamians are not happy with the change, which he says sends "a poor message to our children".

"I represent workers, and as I traverse throughout GB I hear the bickering and I hear persons who are not pleased with the decision, and so it is my obligation as a trade unionist and as a person who represents thousands of workers throughout The Bahamas that I make their voices heard. And I appeal to the Independence Committee and Minister for GB Kwasi Thompson who I know to be an honorable man, and to the six MPs in GB... that the committee should rethink its decision and put back the Independence ceremony and events for July 9," he said.

Pastor Eddie Victor, of Living Waters Assembly of God Church, and president of the Coalition of Concerned Citizens, said: "We believe firmly that the change of celebrations from the traditional July 9 to July 8 is an injustice to our country, especially the people of GB."

"I stand here not only as a pastor, but as a nationalist and a concerned citizen. Independence Day is a landmark in the development and the history of our country; it represents when our country transitioned from a colony to an independent nation. We also must realise that with the significance of Independence Day that it is important that every year we remember, and we also rehearse what took place on July 10, 1973."

Pastor Victor explained that the transition from July 9 to midnight on July 10 is when we count the birthday of our nation. He said that it is important from year to year, and generation to generation, that a continuity of history is maintained.

"One of the things we have to keep in mind as a country that is 46 years old is that we have leaders that are to be servants to the people. When we look at Independence Day, it is really the people's celebration and leaders must realize they are servants of the people. We have ministers that make up the Cabinet, and the word minister means to serve, and so we have servant leaders that should serve the people. When it comes to the people's celebration - Independence Day - really leaders should adapt their schedules to fit in with the people's celebration. And we feel the necessity of maintaining continuity in our history when it comes to the observance of a very important marker in our history."

Pastor Lloyd Rolle, Bethel Deliverance Centre Church in Jones Town, Eight Mile Rock, and Pastor Terrence Jones, of Eternal Light Deliverance Centre, do not support the date change either.

Pastor Rolle said it shows a lack of consideration to people in Grand Bahama who would have to return to work on Tuesday, July 9, which is not a holiday.

"It is a slap in the face to Grand Bahamians,” he said. “It appears we are always left behind in Freeport; our economy here is dying, and those that make the decision sometimes need to sit back and think about how and what to do," he said.

He said people would have to stay out on the park well into the late evening hours until midnight for the fireworks display.

"They are having the celebration on Monday evening without any consideration for those who have to go to work the next morning. But, in Nassau, when they celebrate Independence on July 9, they would not have to go to work because July 10 is a holiday," he said.

Pastor Jones said that Bahamians should have been consulted first before the decision was made to change to the date. "I have not met a single person yet who is pleased with the change of the celebration," he said.