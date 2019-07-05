Travel Company Wins Airline Award For Third Year In Row

Going Places Travel, a major Caribbean travel management firm, has been honoured by American Airlines for a third consecutive year.

The airline awarded Going Places Travel its Caribbean Circle of Excellence Award, which recognises the sales performance of agencies such as itself in this region.

Rafael Despradel, channel sales manager for American Airlines, said: “We are very excited to award Going Places Travel the Caribbean Circle of Excellence Award for a third consecutive year.

“The award serves as a demonstration of the dedication and commitment that all Going Places Travel team members take on a day-to-day basis in order to continue setting the standards as an industry leader in the Caribbean region”

Danielle St John, Going Places Travel’s chief operating officer, said: “Going Places Travel is honoured to have been selected to receive this award of excellence, and we look forward to continuing to build strong relationships with our partners. These partnerships enable our agents to give our clients the very best value in their travel experiences.”

Going Places Travel has offices in Antigua, The Bahamas, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, St Lucia, St Vincent & the Grenadines and the US. It has a team of over 155 travel professionals on its staff.