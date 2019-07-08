Armed Robbery At Food Store

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are investigating the armed robbery of a Super Value food store yesterday morning.

According to police, the incident took place shortly after 8am at Super Value’s East Street and Robinson Road location.

Reports said that an armed man entered the store, held up the employees and robbed the store of an undisclosed amount of cash before escaping.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Last month, Super Value’s Baillou Hill Road location was the victim of a burglary, where the suspects stacked shopping carts to escape the store through a hole cut in the roof.

According to police, officers responded to an alarm activation at the store shortly after 1am on June 28 when they discovered the culprits had cut a hole into the store’s roof, before lowering themselves into the building using ropes.

Police said the assailants searched the store, before stacking several dozen shopping carts together for use as a ladder. The makeshift contraption allowed the assailants a way back into the roof, from where they escaped.

On November 12, 2017, Super Value’s Nassau Street branch was robbed by two armed robbers who put a gun to the head of one of the cashiers and forced their way inside the store. Afterwards, the suspects told the cashiers to get on the floor, then put a gun to the assistant manager’s head and forced him to the safe where they took a float.

Afterwards, the robbers tried to get money out of the cash registers but couldn’t get the drawers open, whereupon they left. However, the incident was so traumatic that three female employees had to be sent to hospital to be treated for “shock”.