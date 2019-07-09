By FARAH JOHNSON

THE events planned for this year’s Independence celebrations will go on as scheduled, said Mark Humes, Fort Charlotte MP and chairman of the Independence Anniversary Planning Committee.

Speaking to The Tribune early Tuesday, Mr Humes said rumours suggesting the country’s celebratory activities have been postponed due to inclement weather are false.

“My understanding is that the rain that we were going to get today would have taken place this morning and the rest of the evening should be relatively free of rain,” he said.

“So none of the events are cancelled and we’re not looking at postponing anything as it stands right now.”

Michael Stubbs, chief climatological officer, added the meteorology department does not expect “much showers” tonight, but said there still is a “slight chance of passing showers” between 6pm and 8pm.

“I’m giving it a 40-50% chance, however as the afternoon progresses we’re going to continue to monitor it to see exactly what’s going to happen,” he said.

“But right now, if I were to go out on a limb it appears as if things may cooperate weather wise for this evening and of course followed by maybe a brief light showers passing later on this evening.”

Mr Stubbs explained that a system “lurking” in the Gulf of Mexico is the reason northwestern islands in the country have been experiencing “convective activity” in recent days.

Still, he insisted the system will “eventually drift towards the west” in the Gulf of Mexico presenting a “better opportunity” for sunshine tomorrow.

The 46th Grand Anniversary Celebrations will begin on Clifford Park at 8pm and will include a Ecumenical Service,Cultural Show and Fireworks Display.

This event will be followed by “The People’s Love & Unity Rush,” which will commence on Bay Street at 1am tomorrow morning.

Mr Humes said the Independence planning committee encourages all Bahamians to come out and be a part of the celebrations and insisted that “everybody” should make an effort to “make their way to Clifford Park tonight".