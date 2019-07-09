Man Charged In Connection With Montel Heights Shooting

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

A 26-year-old male was arraigned in a Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday facing nearly a dozen firearm-related charges in connection with the mass shooting in Montel Heights on June 30 that left more than 10 people suffering gunshot injuries.

Jeremiah Andrews, also known as Jeremiah Forbes, of Kendal Avenue, appeared before Magistrate Derence Rolle-Davis to face 11 counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

It is alleged that, on June 30, Andrews, being concerned with another, had in his possession a 9mm pistol with intent of endangering the life of 11 people.

Andrews pleaded not guilty to all counts and was told to apply for bail at the Supreme Court. The case was adjourned to September 10.

The shooting occurred during a party on Ethel Street, Montel Heights.

According to police, 10 of the victims were women and four were minors — the youngest being ten years old. There were no fatalities.