Man Charged With Indecent Assault Of Girl

By MORGAN ADDERLEY
Tribune Staff Reporter
madderley@tribunemedia.net
A 30-year-old man was arraigned in a Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday charged with indecently assaulted a 13-year-old girl on Cat Island.
Stanford Stubbs, of Sandilands Village, appeared before Magistrate Cara Turnquest-Deveaux to face one count of indecent assault.
It is alleged that Stubbs indecently assaulted a 13-year-old girl on July 3 while in Tea Bay, Cat Island.
He was not required to enter a plea to the charge and the case was adjourned to September 10 for a voluntary bill of indictment.
