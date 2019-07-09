Man Charged With Indecent Assault Of Girl

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

A 30-year-old man was arraigned in a Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday charged with indecently assaulted a 13-year-old girl on Cat Island.

Stanford Stubbs, of Sandilands Village, appeared before Magistrate Cara Turnquest-Deveaux to face one count of indecent assault.

It is alleged that Stubbs indecently assaulted a 13-year-old girl on July 3 while in Tea Bay, Cat Island.

He was not required to enter a plea to the charge and the case was adjourned to September 10 for a voluntary bill of indictment.