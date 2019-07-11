Desmond Bannister's Mother Dies, Aged 82

THE Free National Movement offered condolences to Minister of Works Desmond Bannister yesterday on the death of his 82-year-old mother Joyce.

“On behalf of the leader, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, Deputy Leader K Peter Turnquest, Chairman Carl Culmer, party executives, officers, MCMs (meritorious council members) and all FNMs, we express our heartfelt condolence to the Minister of Works Desmond Bannister on the losing of his mother today,” the party noted in a brief statement.

“We are deeply saddened by his loss and extend to him and his family our prayers and love. Losing a mother is like losing the only person who always understood even the things you never said out loud. Life will never be the same again. But it will teach you to stand strong even during the toughest storm

“The entire FNM family grieves with Minister Bannister in his time of loss.”