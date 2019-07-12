Chris Brown Takes On Head Coach Role At Clayton State University

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

CHRIS 'Fireman' Brown has been promoted to head coach of the Clayton State University Lakers men's and women's track and field programmes after just one year as assistant coach.

The four-time Bahamian Olympic quarter-miler takes over from long-time head coach Mike Mead, who was also promoted, taking over as the Assistant Athletic Director for Facilities and Alumni Engagement.

Director of Athletics Ryan Eriacher made the announcement on Thursday, declaring that Mead will remain head coach for both cross country programmes. "We couldn't have asked for two better individuals to promote into new positions," Erlacher said on State's website. "Coach Mead has been a tremendous asset to our programme for a number of years and having him involved on the administrative side will make our department better. He is a class act and will help us move the needle in a number of areas."

With just one season under his belt at Clayton State, Brown made an immediate impact under Mead, who has been at the helm of the programme since its inception in 1990. Under Brown's new leadership, Eriacher anticipates that the Laker programme will continue to soar in the Peach Belt Conference. "With Coach Brown's background and experience, he too will make significant strides forward for our programme,” Eriacher stressed. "He has an exciting vision for our track and field programmes and I have no doubt he will do an exceptional job. Our student-athletes, campus community, and alumni will all benefit greatly from these promotions." Brown, who has been a fixture on the international stage since the age of 20, when he competed in the first of five consecutive Olympic Games, welcomed the new opportunity as he begins to wind down his long and illustrious track career.

"It is an honour to receive this amazing opportunity," said Brown, a native from Eleuthera, who has been the mainstay in the men's 400m and a permanent fixture on just about every successful men's 4 x 400m relay team that has represented the Bahamas.

"Being named head track and field coach with big shoes to fill, following the legacy Coach Mead has built, is a new journey that I am excited to embrace. I look forward to contributing to Clayton State in this new role by continuing to build strong student-athletes and add to the programme’s success. Let the journey begin."

40-year-old Brown, the latest Bahamian to join the division one head coaching ranks, will start his new chores by welcoming St Augustine's College graduate Sasha Knowles to the Lakers' programme as an 800m specialist in August.

In the meantime, Brown is still is contemplating competing at the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations' National Championship, July 27-29 in Grand Bahama, for a spot on the men's 4 x 400m relay team at the IAAF World Championships which will be held from September 27-October 6 in Doha, Qatar.