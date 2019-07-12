Gb Freight Company Working To Keep Its Business Running

By DENISE MAYCOCK

BOB Clutter, co-owner of GB Express, is “seriously considering” continuing its air-cargo express service in Freeport following recent discussions with the government about air freight customs procedures that would relieve some costs for air couriers.

Last week, in a notice issued to customers, the company said it was shutting down its operation in Freeport on July 31 because the implementation of new Department of Customs policies related to air freight had resulted in the company losing “gross amounts of money”.

The document, signed by co-owner Bob Clutter and other senior executives, stated that GB Express could not continue absorbing costs to keep the price of its service within reach for its customers.

“It financially destroyed the company,” Mr Clutter explained when contacted by The Tribune on Tuesday. However, he stated, government officials met with him last Friday with a view to trying to assist the company.

“We have been in discussions with the airport supervisor at (Department of) Customs about procedures that would relieve some cost for couriers,” Mr Clutter said.

“We are on the way to trying to get things worked out. The government met with me on Friday in Freeport on my arrival to (the Department of) Customs to see of any way to assist us in not shutting down, and keeping Bahamians employed. “

He also said: “We are working with government to find a way of expediting and reducing cost for importing parcels through air freight.”



Mr Clutter said GB Express has always been able to work with the Department of Customs and has been doing so for 23 years in Freeport. GB Express employs seven people in Freeport.