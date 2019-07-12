Independence Day Joy For Mothers

By FARRAH JOHNSON

THE mothers of the first boy and girl born on July 10 were yesterday presented with gifts as part of Princess Margaret Hospital’s annual Independence Day donation presentation.

Symphany Charlton, 24, and Shonell Hepburn, 37, said they were surprised by the initiative and happy they were able to give birth to healthy babies.

Ms Charlton’s baby boy, Ja’niy Darling, was born at 12.25 am on Independence Day, weighing seven pounds and 12 ounces.

As a first time mother, she said she felt “different,” but added that she was still “very excited” about the arrival of her bundle of joy.

Thanking PMH staff, she said: “This is really a surprise, this is a nice gesture. I never knew that y’all actually did something like this, so this is really good. I really appreciate it.”

Likewise, Mrs Hepburn said she felt “honoured” by the arrival of her daughter, Sanae Samya Hepburn, who was born on at 9.18 pm on July 10, weighing six pounds and 4.5 ounces.

“It’s a privilege and a blessing. I didn’t expect it,” she said speaking about her daughter’s arrival.

“We were pulling actually for her to come out on her father’s birthday, which is tonight, but she came on the 10th.”

Still, Mrs Hepburn insisted that baby Sanae’s arrival was a pleasant surprise and added she was very proud to be a Bahamian.

“She actually is our rainbow baby too. She is the first after three miscarriages so she is truly a blessing. We have a son and a daughter now so we’re satisfied,” she explained.

Adding to her remarks, her husband, Hubert Hepburn, said he was also “proud and speechless.”

“We really thought she was going to come on my birthday, but it’s still a big birthday gift - not too far - one day apart,” he said.

Both mothers were presented with gifts by members of PMH’s executive team and management, including Sheron Johnson, who is also the founder of Cookie Collection.

Speaking to The Tribune, Mrs Johnson explained that Cookie Collection, the non-profit women’s organisation which inspired the donations, presents gifts to mothers who give birth on public holidays.

“I was inspired by motherhood. If you want to meet the needs of motherhood, the women have to support each other in whatever they go through,” she said.

“..It’s a special occasion to have a child so the inspiration came as I started an organisation and in giving I saw the appreciation and happiness on the mothers’ faces that motivated me to do more.”

Praising both mothers, Mrs Johnson congratulated them on “bringing forth” beautiful babies and wished them both all of “God’s blessings” on their children’s future endeavours.