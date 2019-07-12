New Govt Office In Bimini To Be Built

THE National Insurance Board has advised that the project to construct a new government office complex in Alice Town, Bimini is being restarted with the signing of the final contract on June 11 with Pyramid Construction.

In a press release issued by NIB yesterday, it was noted that NIB Director Virgill-Rolle and her executive team worked closely with the organisation to ensure that there will be close monitoring and oversight of this project to completion. The project is expected to be completed within a six-month timeframe.

Chairman Troy Smith expressed his pleasure with the restarting of the project and looks forward to the completion of the much needed government complex in Bimini. The new complex, which will house the island administrator’s office, post office, the Department of Immigration, the Customs Department, Magistrates Court and the NIB local office, is expected to open in early 2020.

The press release did not provide the estimated cost of construction for the complex.