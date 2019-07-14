Police Investigate Armed Robbery And Homicide On Grand Bahama

Police in Grand Bahama are investigating an armed robbery and a homicide that happened within half an hour of each other early on Sunday.

According to reports, shortly before 2am, two armed men entered a business on the Mall Drive and robbed people there of personal items before fleeing.

Shortly after, at around 2.30am, police were called to the West Atlantic Drive area, where a man was found lying on the ground with gunshot wounds. He said he had been approached by two men who shot him before fleeing the area.

The victim was seen by Emergency Medical Services and transported to the Rand Memorial Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police are aggressively investigating these matters and are appealing to the general public for any information that can assist them to contact 350-3107 thru12, 911/919 or call their nearest police station.