Radio Stations To Go Silent For Mdeez And Others Lost To Violence

RADIO stations across the country will go silent for 10 to 15 minutes Monday in tribute to slain musical artist Devon “Mdeez” Knight and others who have lost their lives to violence.

The radio silence will begin at 2pm..

Organisers hope this moment of silence will stress the "chilling effects" that death leaves on the friends and families of those left behind. A tribute concert is also planned for Monday night to honour Knight. The show will begin at 7pm at St Joseph's Hall on Boyd Road. Scheduled performers include D-Mac, Sammi Starr, Wendi, Sosa Man, Patrice Murrell and others.

According to police, Knight died in hospital on Friday June 21 after he was involved in an altercation with a man who allegedly stabbed him. An injured Knight tried to drive himself to the hospital but lost consciousness on the way and collided into another vehicle.

According to his manager Luval Culmer, Knight was on the cusp of international stardom before his death, as he revealed the artist was set to kickstart a 12-week, multi-country tour this summer. The tour was due to make stops in various cities in Canada, the United States and Jamaica.