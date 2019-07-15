13 Suspected Human And Drug Smugglers Caught After Joint Operation

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

THIRTEEN suspected human and drug smugglers were apprehended on Friday off West End, Grand Bahama in a joint Royal Bahamas Defence Force and Bahamas Immigration Department operation.

One Bahamian and 12 nationals from the Caribbean, South America, and Europe were apprehended aboard a 25-foot go-fast vessel. A “quantity of suspected marijuana” was also found, the RBDF said in a statement released on Saturday.

The Tribune understands approximately 17 pounds of suspected marijuana was on board the vessel.

The suspects are currently in police custody in Grand Bahama.

“Thirteen suspects apprehended along with a quantity of suspected drugs on Friday July 12 are in police custody,” the statement notes. “The apprehension was the result of a joint operation by Bahamas Immigration Department and (RBDF) personnel stationed in Freeport, Grand Bahama.

“The one Bahamian and 12 foreign nationals from five foreign nations were apprehended aboard a 25-foot go-fast vessel by a defence force patrol craft with defence force Marines and immigration officials around 5pm on Friday off West End, Grand Bahama.

“A search of the vessel uncovered approximately one Bahamian, five Jamaicans, two Colombians, two Chinese, two Haitians, and one Lithuanian on board along with a quantity of suspected marijuana.

“The captain and occupants of the vessel were subsequently taken into custody and handed over to police and Immigration officials in Freeport for further processing.”