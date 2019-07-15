New Providence Hit By Three Armed Robberies

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

THREE armed robberies took place within a 12-hour period in New Providence on Saturday, according to police reports.

One of the victims was a woman in her late 50s who was robbed while cleaning her house.

Another victim was beaten by two men during the course of a robbery.

Press liaison officer, Superintendent Shanta Knowles said the incidents do not appear to be connected. A 26-year-old man has been taken into police custody in connection with the beating incident.

“Police on the island of New Providence are investigating three armed robberies which occurred Saturday, July 13 and have taken an adult male into custody in connection with one of them,” the Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a statement released yesterday.

“In the first incident, according to reports, shortly before 6am, a man was walking on Faith Avenue south when he was approached by an armed man, who robbed him of cash and other items before getting into a white Honda car with the partial licence number 3297 and speeding away.

“In the second incident, according to reports, shortly after 10am, a woman was at her home on Sommer Set Way off Mermaid Boulevard, when she was approached by an armed male who robbed her of cash before getting into a silver coloured Nissan Sylphy licence number AP5644 and making good his escape.”

Supt Knowles clarified this incident yesterday in an interview with The Tribune.

When asked if the woman, who is in her late fifties, was inside or outside her home when the robbery occurred, Supt Knowles said: “She was on the outside, doing some cleaning and when she got inside, someone entered her house and held her up and robbed her.”

The victim of the third incident is in his late twenties.

“In the third incident, according to reports, shortly before 4pm, a male was walking on Soldier Road, when he was approached by two armed men, who beat him about the body, then robbed him of cash and a cell phone, before running away,” according to the statement.

“A short time later police took a 26-year-old male into custody in connection with this incident. He is assisting police with this investigation.”

Investigations into these matters are continuing.