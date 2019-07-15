Plane Crash Lands At Exuma Airport

Document Exuma Airport Map

THE pilot of a charter flight was forced to return to mainland Exuma Monday morning after the aircraft’s landing gear failed to open on arrival at Staniel Cay, resulting in a crash landing at the airport in Moss Town.

Fortunately, there were no injuries to passengers, and the aircraft sustained minor damage during the landing.

According to police reports, the aircraft departed Moss Town, Exuma, shortly after 8am on Monday en route to Staniel Cay. On arrival at Staniel Cay, the front landing gear failed to open so the pilot had to return to Moss Town Airport, where he crash landed the aircraft.

Investigations are continuing.