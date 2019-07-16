American Injures Hand In Boating Accident

EXUMA police are investigating a boating accident that left an American man in hospital on Sunday.

Shortly before 5pm, a tour boat was sailing in Elizabeth Harbour, George Town when the captain felt something hit the rear of the boat. He and others made a check of the water and discovered a man with injuries to his hand.

The injured man was retrieved from the water and transported to an Exuma medical facility where he was treated and later airlifted to a hospital on New Providence. He is listed in serious condition.