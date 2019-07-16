Arrests As Police Crack Major Criminal Gb Gang

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

GRAND Bahama police have cracked down on a major stealing ring in Freeport and Eight Mile Rock, arresting several persons and recovering thousands of dollars worth of stolen items and property.

Superintendent of Police Sean Smith, officer in charge of EMR Police Station, reported that six suspects from ages 18 to 35 are in custody in connection with a number of shop-breaking incidents.

He reported that over the past several months, police received a number of reported shop-breaking matters in EMR and in the Freeport area.

Supt Smith said a special team of officers had resulted in the successful arrests of the suspects, who are expected to be charged sometime this week.

Some of the items recovered included flat screen TVs, propane tanks, toiletries and other items.



The senior police officer attributed the success to good police investigation and collaboration with members of the community.

“I would like to send out an appeal to the public that if persons come to you wanting to sell property to ensure they have a valid business licence. If they don’t have one come to us for assistance,” he said.

“We also want to encourage residents to properly label your belongings or place an ID mark on them because that goes a long way in assisting us and to identify your property.”

He also thanked members of the public who assisted in providing vital information to help resolve matters.