Editorial: Abaco Deserves Better Than To Have Its Future In The Balance

Tomorrow, Abaco faces an inspection that is more than “make or break” for its port – a failure would have a knock-on effect for the whole island.

On June 18, the Marsh Harbour port failed its mock inspection – and tomorrow is the real thing.

Inspectors warned the port needed “major improvements” if it was to pass muster – or else it would be closed down. Imagine the effect that would have on Abaco. No cargo ships coming into Marsh Harbour. No ships of any kind.

The island depends on imports – and suddenly at one fell swoop, it could be deprived of its main avenue of receiving them. Instead, shipments would have to go to Nassau, then loaded onto smaller ships for transport to Abaco.

It would become a bottleneck for supplies, at increased cost and reduced availability. In short, it would be a disaster for Abaco.

The port is run by the government – and it appears long-needed failings have been left until the last minute to be fixed.

Roscoe Thompson, chairman of the Marsh Harbour/Spring City town council points to a succession of problems with security, lighting and fire alarms that have been left unrepaired until now.

It sounds a horrible example of what happens when maintenance isn’t carried out – and small problem after small problem mounts up. Suddenly, you’re faced with a huge amount of work, all because the little things haven’t been taken care of.

Mr Thompson points the finger too at Renward Wells, Minister of Transport, whose portfolio has responsibility for Marsh Harbour port. He says Wells “dropped the ball on this”. He’s similarly scathing of Abaco MPs Darren Henfield and James Albury.

It is difficult to imagine how it has come to this – when Abaco’s major port has been pushed to the brink of possible closure, and the local MPs and minister responsible are not pulling out all the stops to give the port the best chance.

Thankfully, it appears local businesses and local government has rallied round to deal with many of the problems identified – local Chamber of Commerce president Ken Hutton says it’s “looking pretty good” for tomorrow’s inspection.

As we hope that local stakeholders are indeed rewarded for their efforts and Marsh Harbour does indeed pass, we worry about why it was ever allowed to get to this stage. More, where else is also suffering from neglect and lack of maintenance? And why aren’t MPs being more active in helping to deal with such problems?

Tomorrow is judgment day for the port. We suspect any MPs who haven’t been at the forefront of trying to safegurard its future have already faced their own judgment day from the electorate.

What is Davis afraid of?

So PLP leader Philip Davis says he doesn’t want a challenge to his leadership at the party’s convention.

Nor does he want challengers to his deputy, Chester Cooper, chairman Fred Mitchell or deputy chairman Robyn Lynes.

Former Cabinet minister George Smith insists that Mr Davis has gotten the party “out of the doldrums” it faced after an overwhelming defeat in the last election. He sounds like a knight in shining armour for the PLP.

The trouble, of course, with knights in shining armour is that their mettle is untested – and that’s exactly what competition could provide.

If Mr Davis is worried that his team couldn’t survive a challenge - with Obie Wilchcombe lurking in the wings as a challenger to Fred Mitchell - then it means they won’t be battle tested for the next election. Indeed, if they cannot deal with other voices in their own party, it’s a bad sign for when they face the more demanding voices of the electorate.

So let those other voices be heard, Mr Davis – or else we might have to start doubting that nickname, “Brave”.

