Police To Investigate Suspected Teen Suicide

POLICE are investigating the alleged suicide of a teenage boy who was found hanged in a closet on Sunday afternoon.
Police said shortly after 5pm, police officers were called to a home on Faith Avenue north of Carmichael Road, where a male was discovered unconscious, hanging from a rod in a closet. Paramedics were called and transported the juvenile to hospital where, a short time later he was pronounced dead.
Although police initially reported it was an alleged suicide, they said an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID