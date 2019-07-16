Police To Investigate Suspected Teen Suicide

POLICE are investigating the alleged suicide of a teenage boy who was found hanged in a closet on Sunday afternoon.

Police said shortly after 5pm, police officers were called to a home on Faith Avenue north of Carmichael Road, where a male was discovered unconscious, hanging from a rod in a closet. Paramedics were called and transported the juvenile to hospital where, a short time later he was pronounced dead.

Although police initially reported it was an alleged suicide, they said an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.