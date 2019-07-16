Sorry To See You Go, Mr Symonette

EDITOR, The Tribune

Dear Mr Brent Symonette

I’m sorry for your resignation at this time when our country needs great role models in politics. You’re an inspiration to the youth, especially our male sons. Such a loss is significant.

You’re a formidable leader like your father (Roland Symonette); he led this wonderful nation into prosperity and defiance. Your work in Foreign Affairs is notable, such as at the Passport Office and citizenship.

As a Bahamian, I feel there is more work to be achieved. I will help by reinforcing your grand principles of “I am Bahamian...” It’s such a stellar aspect of every Primary School mantra, and should be taught there as well. I hope to see grand things from you in the private sector, wishing you all the best...

I will be here to support you.

WILLIAM NELSON

Nassau

July 1, 2019