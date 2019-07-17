0

American Woman Believed To Have Drowned In Abaco

As of Wednesday, July 17, 2019

Police in Abaco are investigating an alleged drowning that occurred on Wednesday.

According to reports, shortly before 2pm, an American woman, a home owner in Green Turtle Cay, Abaco, was swimming with her two grandsons in waters on Gilliam Bay Beach, Green Turtle Cay, when she was reportedly caught in a rip current. Persons nearby rescued the two boys and the victim who was brought to shore.

CPR was administered to the woman by local residents,

EMS personnel - the nurse from the Government Clinic also assisted. She was later pronounced dead by a doctor.

Police are investigating.

