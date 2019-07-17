American Woman Believed To Have Drowned In Abaco

Police in Abaco are investigating an alleged drowning that occurred on Wednesday.

According to reports, shortly before 2pm, an American woman, a home owner in Green Turtle Cay, Abaco, was swimming with her two grandsons in waters on Gilliam Bay Beach, Green Turtle Cay, when she was reportedly caught in a rip current. Persons nearby rescued the two boys and the victim who was brought to shore.

CPR was administered to the woman by local residents,

EMS personnel - the nurse from the Government Clinic also assisted. She was later pronounced dead by a doctor.

Police are investigating.