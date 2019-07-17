Bahamian Musician Sly Roker ‘Killed In Turks And Caicos’

BAHAMIAN musician Sly Roker was reportedly killed in the Turks and Caicos Islands on Wednesday morning.

TCI police reported that they are investigating an early morning shooting that left a 56-year-old man dead. At 3.05am, armed assailants entered a home at Bay Road, TCI and opened fire.

The victim was taken to hospital and was pronounced dead at 4.43am, TCI police said.

Roker’s daughter Raeh Williams posted an emotional Facebook message about his death.

“To wake up with calls from Turks & Caicos this morning broke my heart. Our father Sly Roker was killed this morning,” she wrote.

“He was able to relay what happened although he didn’t survive, so we give thanks for his journey as unfortunate as it is.”

For more on this story, see Thursday’s Tribune